Agent: 'Paqueta doesn't want to imitate Kaka'

06 March at 16:50
Eduardo Uram, agent of Lucas Paquetà has released an interview with Milannews: "Kaka is his idol, really. But he doesn't want to imitate him. He wants to have his own path. Paqueta however, will try to follow the example of Kaka as a player and as a person".

ROLE - "I think one of his best qualities is to adapt to any role, easily. If he was asked to play in a more advanced position he'd do it. The choice depends on the manager, Gattuso works for AC Milan's good and it's all going well. We are very happy".
 

