Agent: 'Pjaca has a psychological block. He will not return to Juve'
19 January at 14:45Disappointing six months in Florence, many rumours of a possible departure in the winter market, but Marko Pjaca has every intention of staying and to amaze the audience at the Artemio Franchi. Genoa came forward yesterday, declaring their interest in the Croatian player to Juventus, looking for a substitute for Krzystof Piatek, who is set to move to AC Milan. But Pjaca wants to remain at Fiorentina as a protagonist, at least until the end of the season.
"He feels good at Fiorentina, he likes the city, he has gotten used to the environment, his teammates, the coach and everything in the locker room. There is great confidence from Corvino and the whole management in him, he intends to repay the min the best way," Pjaca's agent Marko Naletilic told IlBianconero.com.
"I can absolutely deny any involvement of Pjaca far from Florence. He will remain at Fiorentina. There is nothing true, neither about a return to Juventus or a loan at Besiktas or another team. He will remain a Fiorentina player.
"In recent months he has had problems with his back, his physical issue has prevented him from being at the top of his form. I am convinced that it is only a matter of time before he explodes, he has too much quality to fail. He will have to overcome his psychological block but he is a strong boy and I am convinced he will succeed," the agent added.
Go to comments