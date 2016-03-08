Agent reveals Buffon's role in Rabiot deal and says 'he rejected many big clubs for Juve'
04 July at 15:15Gianluigi Buffon is back at Juventus after a year spent at PSG and on this occasion, his agent Silvano Martina spoke to Daily Mail to reflect on the deal that brought him back to the Allianz Stadium.
"He had a lot of offers, especially from the Premier League and other great teams. I won't say names, it is not my style but I think you will have no problems understanding it. Buffon has always made choices with his heart and never for his wallet," he said.
"You can compare his homecoming to that of a husband who, after an escapade, can't wait to hug his wife again. Buffon's love for Juventus is very strong. Turin is his home and it is very important also for his family. Everyone lives in Turin and at the age of 41, having the family always present is essential.
"I don't think it was a betrayal to go to PSG. He didn't stay in Italy and it was an immediate and rapid offer. As his agent, I advised him to accept it considering this as a nice thing and also to consider that it would provide a comfortable lifestyle for his large family.
"Rabiot? I think he listened to Gigi with respect and sympathy by joining Juventus. I think Rabiot made the best choice. Ramsey? Ramsey is a great player. I can tell you he is happy. The Welshman can be full of pride, as Gigi loves technical players like Aaron.
"Buffon turns 42 in January and playing at this level is not easy at this age. Szczesny is also a great goalkeeper like Gigi," Martina concluded.
