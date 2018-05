Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has ‘four requests from abroad’ to choose from, including one from Man United.



Here's my first Transfer Rumor Rater of the summer for ESPN, since so early in window some of these percentages will change. Today we covered



Milinkovic Savic, Dybala, Allegri, Neymar, Rooney and more



During an interview with Calciomercato.it, Sergej Milinković-Savić's agent has revealed that his client is the subject of 'enormous interest' but remains focused on helping Lazio to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League group stage. Here is what former Chelsea Mateja Kežman striker had to say:"Interest in Sergej is enormous. However, Lazio have their most important game of the season on Sunday and it makes no sense to talk about his transfer now. He's focused solely on Lazio until the end of the season."Lazio won't let the player go for less than € 100 million and the club's director of football Igli Tare revealed a few weeks ago that the Biancocelest rejected a € 70 million bid for the player last summer.