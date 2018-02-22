Agent reveals ‘enormous interest’ in Man Utd, Real Madrid and PSG target
16 May at 17:15During an interview with Calciomercato.it, Sergej Milinković-Savić’s agent has revealed that his client is the subject of ‘enormous interest’ but remains focused on helping Lazio to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. Here is what former Chelsea Mateja Kežman striker had to say:
“Interest in Sergej is enormous. However, Lazio have their most important game of the season on Sunday and it makes no sense to talk about his transfer now. He’s focused solely on Lazio until the end of the season.”
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has ‘four requests from abroad’ to choose from, including one from Man United.— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 15, 2018
https://t.co/wCzy5qYuTp #mufc pic.twitter.com/TPpprekcvB
Lazio won’t let the player go for less than € 100 million and the club’s director of football Igli Tare revealed a few weeks ago that the Biancocelest rejected a € 70 million bid for the player last summer.
Here’s my first Transfer Rumor Rater of the summer for ESPN, since so early in window some of these percentages will change. Today we covered— David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) May 16, 2018
Milinkovic Savic, Dybala, Allegri, Neymar, Rooney and more https://t.co/el2Kg2MlFv
Thanks for RTing
MORE AC MILAN NEWS
MORE LIVERPOOL NEWS
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments