Agent reveals future of Inter, Tottenham & Real Madrid target
14 September at 15:10Hector Herrera’s agent ruled out a move in the January transfer window. His agent said to the Portuguese newspaper O Jogo: “Hector Herrera will not be leaving Porto during the season.”
The player is reported to have recently met Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui in order to discuss a future move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Roma, Inter and Tottenham are linked with a move for the Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera who played an outstanding role in the World Cup with his national team. Unlike the Giallorossi, Inter cannot buy Herrera in January as their two non European spots are already occupied by Lautaro Martinez and Keia Balde Diao. However, Roma have the capacity to move for the Mexican international although it is now almost impossible as his agent already ruled out the possibility of him moving in the winter transfer window. The 28-year-old midfielder has been attracting interest from many clubs after playing an important part in Porto’s season and with Mexico in the World Cup. His transfer away from Porto will most likely be a bidding war between many clubs that are interested in him.
