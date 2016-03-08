Agent reveals Real Madrid turned down €180m bids for Liverpool and Man Utd target

Marco Asensio is having a somewhat negative season for Real Madrid but despite this, the Los Blancos want to keep hold of him and consider him one of their most important players. This was also confirmed by the player's agent ​Horacio Gaggioli, who spoke to ESPN about some offers for the players.



"There were offers of 150 and 180 million euros for Asensio but Real Madrid didn't even want to listen to them," he said.



Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly expressed their interest in the Spaniard in the past couple of months, looking to reinforce their teams with the versatile midfielder.