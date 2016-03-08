Agent reveals the truth about Guardiola to Juventus
01 May at 12:15Giovanni Branchini, FIFA agent very close to Massimiliano Allegri and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola spoke to Tuttosport about the two managers. Soon there will be the decisive meeting between president Agnelli and the Bianconeri coach and Branchini already outlined the future scenario.
"Juve is happy with Allegri and he has the utmost respect for Juve. Will he stay? I think so. The conditions are all there but because of the quality of the relationship that exists between them, the meetings to come will be important," he said.
"Changes? I don't think this is the point. The only goal of these meetings is to have an identity of views and future objectives and programs. Guardiola? For me, it is an absolutely impossible thing. Guardiola is the coach who improves the players the most. The best coach on the pitch, on the bench, is Allegri at the moment of the choices," Branchini added.
