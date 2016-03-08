However, according to his agent Alain Migliaccio, the idea of coaching a team in Premier League doesn't appear to be a hot lead, although a return to Juventus is possible.

"I don't think that Zidane is getting ready to train a team in the Premier League. The league doesn't fit his style, I talked to him and the idea doesn't really attract him. Juventus? There is a story there, it's possible. He can be convinced by a club of his heart, a magnificent project and not necessarily by a big club in Europe," said Migliaccio to Journal du Dimanche.

For more news, please visit our homepage.

The future of Zinedine Zidane remains a hot topic after he resigned from his position at Real Madrid last summer. In fact, there have been many reports on which will be his new adventure, with some saying that Man Utd is a concrete possibility.