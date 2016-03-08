"Yes, we are in contact with Napoli. Jean is tempted to wear the blue jersey, he would love to come to Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti is one of those coaches who could really enhance his qualities," Franklin Mala told the radio station.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City are also interested in the midfielder. The latter are just about to complete the signing of Jorgino, and could, therefore, step out of the race for Seri. In Serie A, Roma are also monitoring the situation of the Ivorian international.

Napoli have been working hard in the transfer market so far, with Verdi completing his medical this evening.