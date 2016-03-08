Agent says Everton, Spurs and Inter target could join AS Roma
19 July at 15:40Bordeaux star Malcom was a wanted man for the clubs in the English Premier League and the clubs in Italy.
Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, along with Inter Milan and AS Roma were the clubs interested in signing Malcom in the summer transfer window. Everton had already loaned Shani Tarashaj to Grasshoppers and hoping Malcom will take his place in the squad.
The Brazilian professional footballer’s his attorney Fernando Garcia declared to TeleRadioStereo that Malcom would like to leave France and move to Italy. Fernando Garcia also confirmed interest from AS Roma in Malcom and said that he will have a contact with the AS Roma director of sports, Monchi.
"Malcom would like to come to Italy. The Rome is very interested, in the next few hours I will have a contact with the director of sports Monchi. If it costs 40 million? contract"," his agent Fernando Garcia said.
This will come as a blow for Everton and other clubs interested in Malcom.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments