Agent says midfilder did not join Napoli for three reasons

The agent of Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka says the midfielder did not join Naples for three reasons.



"Ninety percent was Press rumors. The lad is happy in Vigo and will spend another season with Celta. For a team to sign Lobotka, they told Radio Marte.



"If the money arrives then Celta will be happy to cash it and so will the player. Lobotka has a release clause of € 50m. It's not an issue of changing Coaches for Naples. There was no problem with Ancelotti.



"Lobotka did not wear the Azzurri jersey for three reasons: the change of formation, the price set by Celta Vigo, which Napoli deemed too high, and Hamsik's decision to stay.



"I did not talk to Naples. I do not know if they have any regrets. I only see a strong team who have played just three games and whose path is a long one. Naples are a fantastic team and one of the favorites to win their League, so I do not think they regret not signing him. "

