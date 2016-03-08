Napoli star Jorginho’s agent says playing for a club like Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola are “important motivations” for the midfielder. The Italian is now close to joining the English club, if they agree a fee with Napoli says the agent, Joao Santos.“I’m waiting for news from Naples. As far as I understand the two parties are negotiating, so we’re waiting for news. The lad is in Fortaleza, on holiday with his family,” Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.“An agreement with City? Yes, it’s there, it’s obvious that there’s been contact and now we’re waiting for things to be resolves in a way which will make everyone happy.“Playing in the Premier League, for City, for [Pep] Guardiola… these are important motivations, obviously, but it all depends on [President Aurelio] De Laurentiis finding a deal with the English club. The only certainty is he’ll be wearing blue next season!“Everything is in the hands of De Laurentiis and the City President. Everything could be done in one day, 10… I don’t know. I know that City have three names for their midfield and Jorginho is one of them. Guardiola has been following him for a year.”