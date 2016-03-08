Napoli star midfielder Jorginho has long been on the radar of the English Premier League club Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola.The Engish Premier League winners and the Italian league club have not yet agreed a fee for the midfielder to join Manchester City in the summer transfer window. Pep Guardiola’s side have already offered him a five year contract as per the information provided by his agent, Joao Santos.​Joao Santos says Jorginho is “obviously willing” to go to Manchester City, but if they fail to agree a fee with Napoli, then he will stay in Naples.“Jorginho is obviously willing to go to City, we’re waiting for the agreement between the clubs,” Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos confirmed on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.“There’s a five-year contract ready for the lad. If the agreement doesn’t arrive then obviously he’ll make himself available for Napoli. With the World Cup negotiations slow down a bit, but we hope the deal can be defined soon.”