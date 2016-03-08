Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has the quality to play for any of the top four teams, according to his agent Zarko Pelicic.​Juventus and Chelsea are he clubs rumoured to be interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic in the summer transfer window. The 27 year old Montenegrin international central defender’s agent has refused to reveal the names of the clubs interested in signing the La Liga player.“Stefan is a player who is always very interesting. He has top quality, he can play for any of the top four teams in the best leagues,” Zarko Pelicic told TuttoJuve.“Juventus? I can’t name names, everything goes through the club. He’s currently an Atletico Madrid player, we’ll evaluate what’s best for the club and the lad.”The Bianconeri could allow Medhi Benatia leave the Allianz Stadium in the summer transfer window. If the Moroccan international leaves Juventus, then the Old Lady needs to bring in a replacement.