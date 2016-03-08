Agent tells Chelsea to find an agreement with Napoli for Sarri
28 June at 16:20Gianfranco Zola's agent Fulvio Marrucco says he is frustrated with Chelsea's club's long pursuit of Maurizio Sarri and told the Premier League club to be an agreement with Naples. pursuit of Maurizio Sarri and told the English Premier League club to be an agreement with Naples.
It's an open secrets that Chelsea want Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte and the former Chelsea forward is set to be his assistant at Stamford Bridge. former Chelsea forward is set to be his assistant at Stamford Bridge.
"We need to find an agreement between Sarri and Naples. be" tomorrow will be "," Fulvio Marrucco told Radio Crc. too many tomorrows have passed, "Fulvio Marrucco told Radio Crc.
"Zola has no agreements with Chelsea" agreements with Chelsea. For the moment we are waiting for Sarri, for a resolution with [Antonio] Conte, for an agreement between Chelsea and Naples and also an agreement between Sarri and the London club.we're waiting for Sarri, for a resolution with [Antonio] Conte, for an agreement between Chelsea and Naples and also an agreement between Sarri and the London club.
"If all that happens, Zola and Sarri can talk about an eventual collaboration. happens, Zola and Sarri can talk about an eventual collaboration. Zola has not had any contact, nor have I ever gone to London." had any contact, nor have I ever gone to London. "
