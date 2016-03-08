Agent tells Juve and Man Utd target's price is going up all the time
31 May at 17:50Lazio star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic dreamed of playing for Real Madrid when he was a child and admitted that his price could go up as he was one of the “greatest products in European football in the last season”, according to his agent Mateja Kezman.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a transfer target for Juvenus, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Kezman says the Serbian’s price is going up all the time.
“We agree that he’s one of the greatest products in European football in the last season,” Mateja Kezman told Tuttomercatoweb.
“I don’t want to talk about numbers, but it’s clear the numbers [for transfer fees] are going up all the time so…
“Real Madrid? He said that in an old interview, he was a child and he dreamed of playing for Real. That was just the aspiration of any young player though. In life and in football you never know what the morning will bring.”
