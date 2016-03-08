Agent: 'There is an offer from a top French club for Biglia'
09 April at 10:45Enzo Montepaone, agent of Lucas Biglia, was interviewed exclusively by SportNews.eu, addressing the possible renewal of his client at AC Milan and his future overall.
"Lucas is well, he is in a good mood and is working hard to get to the top of his form. Now it is only a matter of giving the maximum to reach the Champions League,' he said.
"The row with Kessie? Everything is clarified. There has been a lot of confusion around this story, things that can happen, nothing special. These are situations of nervousness generated in a game so tense, everyone wants to win the derby. The boys have become clear and are going ahead.
"Lucas has only Milan in his head and wants to finish the season with the Rossoneri. Next week I'll be in Italy to talk to the club and see. We will confront each other and try to understand everything.
"It is true that we received an important offer from a great French club. I cannot say who but it is a top club in Ligue 1. There are other requests but at the moment Lucas' will is to continue with Milan. Let's finish the season and see.
"Boca Juniors? Yes, it's true. Boca have asked me about him but I replied that we are waiting for the end of the season and then we shall see what is best. This is the second time in 5 years that Boca have asked me about Lucas. At the moment I don't think Biglia can return to play in Argentina," Montepaone concluded.
