Agent warns AC Milan: 'Biglia wants Champions League football'
23 May at 18:00Enzo Montepaone, the agent of Milan midfielder Luca Biglia has been speaking to MilanNews.it about the Argentine's future at the club. He said "Biglia is very well physically and wants to stay at Milan. It has been a difficult year with the injuries, but he has a great desire to help the club qualify for the Champions League." In reference to offers from abroad, Montepaone said "At the moment we think about Milan and the final game of the season, so everything else is on hold. He (Biglia), has a strong bond with the team, wants the Champions League, and then we will see, because there are so many things we don't know yet, and one day we will know..."
