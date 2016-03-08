Agents confrim AC Milan interest in Saint-Maximin but Nice deal transfer blow to the Rossoneri

07 February at 12:25
AC Milan are long time admirers of Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin and reports in Italy claim the two clubs have already reached an agreement for the talented footballer.
Both Ivan Gazidis and the new chief scout Moncada are pushing to sign the player in the summer but Nice have denied that an agreement between the two clubs has already been found.

The entourage of the 21-year-old, however, has confirmed the interest of the Rossoneri: “The interest is concrete and it becomes stronger in the last hours of the January transfer window”, the agents of the player told Nice Matin.

Only a few hours ago, Saint-Maximin dropped a huge social media hint about his possible move to the San Siro  at the end of the season (WATCH HERE). Will he become the next winger of AC Milan? Time will tell, meantime the Rossoneri are training for Sunday’s Serie A clash against Cagliari.
 

Comments

