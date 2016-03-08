Agnelli announces Europa League changes, opens door to Champions League games in USA
24 September at 13:43Juventus and ECA President Andrea Agnelli spoke on Monday to release a few updates about the future of football in Europe.
Agnelli confirmed that Uefa is working to create a third competition for clubs: “It was strongly wanted by European clubs”, Agnelli said (via Ilbianconero).
“They want to have more chances to play European competitions, we are also thinking of reducing Europa League clubs from 28 to 32.”
“The aim is to find a better balance for this sport which has to remain the best sport in the world. Clubs like Ajax and Benfica used to win the Champions League back in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Now it’s complicated to see these clubs on top of European football because of the enormous economic gap with Spanish, English and German clubs.”
“Football has been growing immensely in the last decade, what makes the difference in economic terms are domestic TV rights. One-third of incomes in football come from the 12 richest clubs.”
“We know footballers are no machines. They need to rest and the fixture list of 2020 will be the first talking point for us.”
Agnelli did also discuss La Liga’s decision to play some league games in the USA: “It’s a business model that has already begun. There are official games that have been playing abroad already and La Liga did nothing new. They only put into practice what happened in other sports like the NBA and the NFL.”
