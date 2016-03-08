Agnelli announces third Uefa club competition and new FFP rules

Juventus and ECA President Andrea Agnelli confirmed that Uefa will soon organize a third competition for European clubs and revealed that new regulations for the Uefa Financial Fair Play will be introduced.



"Pending approval of the UEFA ExCo, the 'green light' has been given to introduce a third competition, bringing the overall number of clubs to 96, as of the 2021/22 season", Agnelli said on Tuesday.



"A detailed assessment of the existing International Match Calendar is required prior to presenting a new model post-2024. The current model needs modernising.”



Agnelli, who was appointed ECA president one year ago also revealed that new rules regarding the Financial Fair Play will soon be introduced: "These new regulations will be even more effective than the ones we had in place which delivered astonishing results which have just been announced by Uefa.”

