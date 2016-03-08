‘Agnelli blackmailed Baggio’

Luigino Pellegrini, former legal aid of Roberto Baggio, the legend of Italian football, ex of Fiorentina, Juve, Milan, Bologna, Inter and Brescia, reveals background on the passage of the Divine Codino from Viola to the Old Lady. These are the words reported by fiorentinanews.com: 

 

"Umberto Agnelli said to him:" Do you want to go to the World Cup in Italy '90? And he obviously wants to go there. "Then you must come to Juventus." It was real blackmail because he said at first that he didn't want to go there, although Juventus were offering him twice the salary, saying no to Juventus at the time meant saying no to the World Cup and for a 21-year-old player it would have been a hit to his career. I am 100% sure that if Baggio had not been blackmailed, he would not have accepted Juventus. "

 

 

 

