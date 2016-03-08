Agnelli explains why Juve ace didn’t join Man United

Juventus star Mario Mandzukic was wanted by Manchester United last summer but the Old Lady refused to sell the experienced striker who reached the World Cup final with Croatia last summer.



The former Atletico Madrid star is one of Max Allegri’s favourite players so much so the Italian manager has been playing him over Paulo Dybala in the last two league games.

Juve president Andrea Agnelli, however, is also a long time admirer of the Croat and the club’s no.1 has explained why Juve didn’t want to sell him last summer: “Mario is an incredible guy”, Agnelli said.



“I adore him, there is nothing more to add. He wants to win every game and every competition and that’s what Juve want too.”



After the defeat against France Mandzukic decided to end his International career: “You must respect him for what he did with his national team. Mandzukic needed time to think after the World Cup final and what Croatia achieved is incredible. Mario is one of the finest athletes of the country, a talented and determined player.”

