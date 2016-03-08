Agnelli offers Pirlo role at Juventus
09 June at 19:05According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, it is not just Andrea Barzagli who looks set to continue his Juventus journey in the backroom staff. Reportedly, Andrea Agnelli has been in touch with former Juventus and Italy legend Andrea Pirlo; ready to give the former midfielder a role behind the scenes at the club.
Although Agnelli's offer to Pirlo is currently unknown, it is thought that he would like the Italian to take up a role as either head coach of the Primavera side or even Juventus' relatively-newly-formed U23 side that competes in the lower leagues of Italian football.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments