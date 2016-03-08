Agnelli offers Pirlo to join Sarri staff

Andrea Pirlo could be returning to Juventus. According to Tuttosport the former Juve and Milan man could return before the beginning of the new season.



The former Juve and Milan player has had direct contact with the Bianconeri because Maurizio Sarri wants him to coach the Under 23 team Primavera side or as part of his technical staff.



Sarri is widely expected to take over from Max Allegri before the start of the next season after the latter left the club despite guiding the team to 5 consecutive Serie A title.



Should Pirlo join him it will be his first experience in management, as the former Milan man has tried his hand at punditry since he hung up his boots in 2017 after 2 years with New York City.



Pirlo made 119 appearances for Juventus over 4 seasons and lifted the Scudetto 4 times.







