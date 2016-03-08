Agnelli prepares to give Sarri mega-budget after Conte snub

02 June at 13:00
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport's front page, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is prepared to respond to Antonio Conte's managerial snub, the Italian instead choosing to take over at Inter Milan, by offering whoever replaces former head coach Allegri with a huge transfer budget and lots of new signings this summer.

At the moment, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is considered to be favourite to fill the role; he would then be given a decent budget to help strengthen the squad.

