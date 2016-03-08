Agnelli reveals what he told Ronaldo following rape allegations

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli held a press conference at the Allianz Stadium after the club’s shareholders meeting on Friday.



The club’s no.1 replied to many questions regarding the club’s financial state, the banner scandal and Ronaldo rape accusations: “When problems emerge I do something very simple. I speak face to face and I do direct questions to judge what's going on”, Agnelli replied when asked about CR7 rape accusations. “I did it with Conte, I did it with D’Angelo [after the banner case] and I did with Ronaldo when the first accusations emerged.”



“I am serene. I spoke to him immediately after that the first accusations emerged. His behavior during the following days confirmed the feeling that I had. It’s a personal case, but I spoke to him with Pavel [Nedved] and Fabio [Paratici] and I told Cristiano that my door and the door of Juventus will always be open whenever he would need something.”

“We are here to support him and the same goes for every women and men at Juventus, when they need and when we are convinced that they behaved correctly.”



Lorenzo Bettoni at the Allianz Stadium