"Agnelli wants Sarri whilst Paratici pushes for Inzaghi"
25 May at 22:15Furio Valcareggi, the agent of Emanuele Giaccherini, has revealed more about the race for Juventus' vacant managerial position, speaking to Radio CRC:
"Will Maurizio Sarri really go to Juventus? Yes, if he can get rid of his commitment to Chelsea. Andrea Agnelli likes Sarri a lot, even if the sports director Fabio Paratici pushes for Simone Inzaghi, who is very good too.
"With Sarri there's a survival course to take: at Juventus you have to win right away and you can't wear a tracksuit on the bench, you have to do it in a suit and tie. Wasn't Allegri so politically correct either? But it was different. I don't see Sarri at Juve well, it's like putting a chef or a maitre in a pizzeria: he's good, but there is a need for lobbying, politics."
