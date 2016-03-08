"Agnelli wants Sarri whilst Paratici pushes for Inzaghi"

25 May at 22:15
Furio Valcareggi, the agent of Emanuele Giaccherini, has revealed more about the race for Juventus' vacant managerial position, speaking to Radio CRC:

"​Will Maurizio Sarri really go to Juventus? Yes, if he can get rid of his commitment to Chelsea. Andrea Agnelli likes Sarri a lot, even if the sports director Fabio Paratici pushes for Simone Inzaghi, who is very good too.

"​With Sarri there's a survival course to take: at Juventus you have to win right away and you can't wear a tracksuit on the bench, you have to do it in a suit and tie. Wasn't Allegri so politically correct either? But it was different. I don't see Sarri at Juve well, it's like putting a chef or a maitre in a pizzeria: he's good, but there is a need for lobbying, politics."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.