Agoumé to Inter all but confirmed despite Newcastle interest, the details

12 June at 19:30
Inter are ready to wrap up the signing of young French U17 Lucien Agoumé from Sochaux, despite late interest from Newcastle United.
 
Today the parties have found a substantial agreement, with only the small details remaining to be filed. For the 2002 Cameroonian born midfielder, Inter will spend a figure of around 7-8 million euros, including bonuses.
 
FcInterNew.it reported that Newcastle and Benítez attempted at the 11th hour to make a move for the midfielder but he has his heart set on Inter.

 
The player's agent arrived at the Inter headquarters in Milan and his representative for the Italian market, Oscar Damiani, Ready to sign the contract that will tie him to the Nerazzurri club.  
Agoumé looks set to the 4th signing of the summer for Inter, as the club are also close to wrapping up the deals for Godin, Barella and Dzeko.
 
 

