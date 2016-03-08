Agoumé to refuse Man City for Inter, agreement is near



Oscar Damiani, the agent of the young Sochaux midfielder Lucien Agoumé has been in Milan all morning to finalise with Inter his transfer.



The young midfielder has been linked with Inter in recent weeks and despite late interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United amongst others the play has his heart set on Inter and will decline all other offers.



Sochaux are believed to have received an offer of 6 million without bonus from Manchester City which has led Inter director Marotta to return with a deal of 6 million, approaching 7, with the insertion of easily reachable bonuses.



After months of negotiations, Agoumé looks finally set to sign for the Nerazzurri.



