Agreement found between Juventus and Lazio for Martin Caceres sale

25 January at 17:00It is all but official! According to reports from Sky Sport, Juventus are on the verge of completing the signing of Lazio's Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres. Caceres has struggled to get game-time in Biancocelesti and, with the imminent departure of Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia, Caceres will be coming in to replace him.
Caceres used to play for Juventus and can possibly offer the Bianconeri the talents of someone who already knows the club - despite injury and fitness problems that have kept him out of the Lazio team.
The deal will be a straight transfer, costing Juventus €600,000 and freeing up wage budget over at Lazio so that the Biancocelesti can go ahead and sign a player before the window slams shut next week.
Caceres has spent two spells with Juventus already and is now waiting at the airport in Rome, as per Sky Sport, to travel to Turin and sign his contract with his new team. Medical visits will likely take place tomorrow morning, with the Bianconeri then confirming the deal later in the day.
