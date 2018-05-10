Sergio Aguero could find himself renewing with an old flame soon: Atletico Madrid!

The Argentine hasn’t played since being taken off against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals recently, and could miss the World Cup according to Argentina’s team doctor.

The former Atletico star has not, according to a Radio Marca exclusive, excluded the possibility of returning to his former club, just as fellow Premier League stars like Diego Costa and Fernando Torres have done.

The 29-year-old is coming off a strong season with the Sky Blues, scoring 30 goals in all competitions as his side has romped to an easy Premier League win.

He is being linked to a return, however, as Antoine Griezmann is known to be heavily targeted by Barcelona, and could leave this summer when his release clause temporarily halves to €100 million.

The Colchoneros have, according to the report, contacted El Kun about the role he’d play next year, and it appears that Griezmann’s departure is not a necessary precondition. Talks have been postponed, however, as Aguero wants to focus on Russia.

The Argentine scored 101 goals for Atleti in 234 games between 2006 and 2011, before joining Manchester City and going on to win three EPL titles there.