Ahead of Arsenal-Napoli: Why Milik is better than Aubameyang

Napoli will face Arsenal next week at the Emirates Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Both teams are currently in good form in their respective leagues with 63 points each. Arsenal are third in the Premier League standings, while Napoli sit in second with a ten-point gap separating them from Inter Milan in third place.



The game will not only be a clash of two in-form sides but also that of two in-form strikers - Arkadiusz Milik and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The Polish attacker has scored 16 goals in 26 Serie A matches for Napoli this season, averaging a goal every 105 minutes. His Gabonese counterpart, on the other hand, has a tally of 17 goals, scoring a Premier League goal every 132 minutes.



Their goalscoring records this season are similar, however, both of them are somewhat different strikers. While Aubameyang is the definition of the classic poacher whose big strength is his pace, Milik is a much more complete striker. The Pole can score with his right foot, left foot as well as his head or even from free kicks. He boasts immense technical ability and elegance, making him one of the most pleasing to watch strikers across the continent.



Milik will look to take advantage of the somewhat fragile defence of the Gunners, who have conceded 39 goals in 31 matches in the ongoing Premier League season. More than, for example, Wolverhampton and just two less than Crystal Palace in 13th position.



Meanwhile, Aubameyang could have a hard time against one of the best defensive teams across Europe, with the Partenopei conceding just 24 goals this season with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

Nikita Fesyukov