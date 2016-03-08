Ahead of Juve-Ajax: stats and interesting facts to know

Juventus will face Ajax tonight in the return leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Here are 10 statistics and interesting facts to know ahead of the matchup:



1. Juventus have not lost any of their last 10 challenges against Ajax in all competitions, no team has a longer unbeaten run in European competitions against another opponent (on par with Bayern against Benfica).



2. After a series of seven defeats in eight away matches against Italian teams, Ajax remained unbeaten in their last four (2 wins, 2 draws).



3. Ajax have not reached the Champions League semifinals since 1996-97 and could become the first Dutch team to reach this stage since PSV in 2004-05. Juventus could reach the semi-final for the third time in the last five seasons, after 2014-15 and 2016-17.



4. Juventus drew the first leg away in a Champions League knockout phase for the third time: the Bianconeri passed the round in the 1996-97 quarterfinals against Rosenborg, while they were eliminated by Man United in the 1998-99 semifinals.



5. Ajax was eliminated on two of the three previous occasions in which they had drawn in the first leg at home in the Champions League knockout phase, most recently against Inter in the 2005-06 first knockout round.



6. Juventus have lost two of their last five home games in the Champions League, as many defeats as in the previous 45 in Turin in the competition.



7. The last time Ajax won at least three consecutive away games in the Champions League dates back to the period between November 1995 and March 1997 (seven).



8. Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored in each of the last five games against Ajax in the Champions League (eight goals). 51% of all of the Portuguese' goals in the competition arrived in the knockout phase (64/125).



9. Dusan Tadic took an active part in 53% of Ajax' goals in the Champions League this season (6 goals, 3 assists on 17 goals). The last player to score more goals than the Serbian in a single Champions League season for Ajax was Jari Litmanen in 1995-96 (9).