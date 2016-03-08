Ahead of Juve-Atletico: the latest on Godin's injury

For the time being, the fear of having to do without him is great, but there are no real indications as of yet. The Uruguayan is not available for the league game against Leganes, not only because of his injury, but also because he's suspended.

Diego Godin has been sidelined. The captain of Atletico Madrid, who scored the second goal against Juve, is in danger of missing the second leg which will be played on Tuesday.