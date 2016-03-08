AIA, Nicchi: 'It wasn't a penalty for AC Milan'

With just ten minutes left of the game, the Rossoneri appealed for a handball in the box after Samir changed the direction of the ball. After consulting with VAR, referee Pasqua decided to take a look at the situation.

"It wasn't a penalty for Milan. VAR and Pasqua spoke about it. The latter asked VAR if something has happened, and then he went out to review the situation. Pasqua didn't give a penalty kick because the ball hit Samir's shoulder," Nicchi stated.

Even though the Rossoneri didn't deserve much in the game, putting in an appalling performance, many were still upset about the situation as it looked (and still looks) like a penalty with regards to the new rules.