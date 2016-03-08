AIC President Tommasi brands Kessie-Bakayoko-Acerbi saga depressing

Damian Tommasi, president of the AIC, has given his opinion on the Kessie-Bakayoko-Acerbi case. Here is the official note released by the former Roma midfielder.

"Personally I had never seen such a superficial, light gesture against every fair-play label. The exchange of jerseys has always been a moment of enormous significance for me a very competitive world. For a sportsman, there is no greater gratification than a colleague's esteem. The heirloom becomes the emblem of the 'I played with ...' that smacks of history and of ' I will be able to tell my children '. Francesco Acerbi's 33 [shirt] has become, for a few minutes, the opposite of what it is ".

"This is why the gesture made by Kessie and Bakayoko is as incomprehensible as it is depressing. They understood it too late, but they understood it and we are all aware of the slip they made. The sports judge did not sanction but the prosecution is deepening. The media circus has perhaps gone further and the next engagement in the Coppa Italia is likely to arrive too soon so as not to be affected. In the meantime, Acerbi has made a closure in his own way, clean and with timing. in the field ', which is the exact opposite of the classic' I wait for you outside 'of childish flavour ".