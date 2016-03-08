'Air of divorce' in Elliott-Boban relationship: the situation
01 March at 14:00Zvonimir Boban's words from yesterday inevitably left their mark, as the Croatian director made some very explicit remarks about the ownership of AC Milan as well as the CEO Ivan Gazidis. And as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), Boban's experience in the management is likely at the end credits. At the moment, in fact, there does not seem to be much room to recompose the fracture.
Boban came out and asked the ownership for clarity. He was very dissatisfied with the rumours about contacts with Ragnick and did not appreciate the fact that those working in the technical area (he, Maldini and Massara) were kept in the dark about all. A 'divorce' at the end of the season appears to be the most likely solution. There is no longer feeling or trust.
The most realistic option is the departure of the two directors dealing with the technical area. It is difficult, in fact, to imagine that Maldini can stay after having also lived Leonardo's farewell. A clarification between Gazidis and Boban is less probable, as it is complicated to think today of the removal of the CEO, who has a very armoured contract.
