'Air of understanding' between Rangnick and AC Milan: the market budget is ready
05 April at 14:00In the past couple of weeks, there have been many ups and downs in the rumours about Ralf Rangnick's arrival at AC Milan. All seemed defined initially, however, eventually the situation became much more unclear to the point that the German's arrival at the San Siro seemed off the table. However, now there is another twist to the story.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), the contacts between Ivan Gazidis and Rangnick are continuous and very fruitful. The German is in frequent dialogue with the Milan CEO as well as the Singer family and there is the will to find an agreement as soon as possible to start the new Rossoneri adventure.
One of the unresolved concerns is the budget for the transfer market that Rangnick will have available. In recent months, there was talk of a figure of about 100 million euros to be able to reinvest to rejuvenate and improve the Milan squad.
But the Coronavirus pandemic has changed the situation and now there is talk of a maximum of 75 million euros available for the next summer transfer market. Ranigick is pushing for something more but a lot will depend on the continuation (or not) of the Serie A campaign.
