Ajax admit Juve and and Barcelona target can leave
13 October at 20:30Ajax's Matthijs De Ligt (19 years old) is on many big clubs radar as he has been doing well for the Dutch club. Juventus have been after the young defender for some time now as Barcelona and AS Roma have also been observing him of late.
Marc Overmars spoke to LaRoma24.it (via IlBianconero) on the matter, here is what he had to say: " De Ligt's future? The chances of him leaving in January are pretty much zero percent. What about in June? Well this is a possiility for sure, let's see what happens...".
As Ajax confirmed, the player might very well leave the club next summer as Juve and Barcelona surely have their eyes wide open. For more news on the matter, you can visit Calciomercato.com right now.
Juventus will be playing against Genoa next in the Italian Serie A as they will also be playing against Man United soon in the UCL.
