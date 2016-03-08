Ajax: agent of Real Madrid target drops Inter hint
19 April at 09:45Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico is one of the summer transfer targets of Inter and Real Madrid. The Argentinean is one of the players that will leave the Lancers after their impressive campaign and the Nerazzurri hope to have the edge over the Merengues.
Speaking with FcInterNews, the agent of the talented footballer Ricardo Schilieper said: "Inter and Italian football are always good destinations for Argentinean players".
"Don't forget that we Argentineans are Italians who speak Spanish, it's all very familiar in your country, living in Italy is a bit like staying at home".
Ajax are likely to sell Tagliafico together with Matthijs de Ligt who is expected to sign a contract with Barcelona in the near future. The LaLiga giants have already signed their team-mates Frankie de Jong who will join the Nou Camp in the summer for € 75 million plus € 11 million of bonuses.
Tagliafico could either follow their team-mates in Spain or opt to move to Italy instead.
