Dutch giants Ajax have reportedly agreed personal terms to sign Manchester United defender Daley Blind.The 28-year-old joined United from Ajax itself in the summer of 2014 under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal and while he impressed under the Iron Tulip, Blind has fallen out of favor under Jose Mourinho. He could make only 17 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring once.De Telegraaf report that Ajax have agreed personal terms to sign Blind, who is intent on rejoining his former side this summer.While only an agreement with the player has been reached, United want a fee of 17 million euros to part ways with the utility player, around 3 million euros more than how much they signed for four seasons ago.Blind wants more first-team football and is sure that Ajax will offer him that.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)