Ajax boss Ten Hag: 'Its a compliment that Cruyff will be proud of us, De Jong is fit'
09 April at 16:15Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has said that it is a compliment for the side to know that Johan Cruyff will be proud of them and he has also confirmed that Frenkie de Jong will be fit to feature against the bianconeri.
Ajax have been pitted against Juve in the next round of the UEFA Champions League, with the first leg to be played in Amsterdam tomorrow. The second leg takes place in Turin a week later.
Ahead of the game, Ajax boss ten Hag was talking to the press about how good the side is. And he said: "Our midfield knows how to play football, we know how to keep the ball and we know how to help us recover it as soon as possible. All ten players do it, and you find alchemy. Cruyff is proud of this team? A nice compliment. A couple of years ago we have found this life, today we enjoy it. Minor budget? The Dutch championship is not the biggest, it is normal."
The Dutchman also confirmed that Frenkie de Jong will be fit after having recovered from a knee issue.
Ten Hag also said that Ajax will play in a similar way as they did against Real Madrid. He said:
"We have to give quality, the stadium will be full and it's up to the best. Italian football? They have a different culture, it's up to you to face it differently than in Madrid. Our style will be intact. We have been able to change and tomorrow we will do our best to beat the Juve ".
