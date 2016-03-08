Ajax captain de Ligt not convinced by Barca, opens the door to Juve

Matthjis de Ligt is not convinced of the Barcelona offer. According to reports from Catalunya Radio, the Blaugrana club has already found the agreement with Ajax, but the defender has expressed some perplexity, suggesting that he wants a team in which to feel fully protagonist.



The news will come as good news to Juventus and PSG as the pair are also following the Ajax captain closely.



de Ligt has been a revelation this season, helping guide Ajax to the Champions League semi-final and Holland to the Nations League final, scoring a vital equaliser against England in the semi.



The Ajax captain is still only 19 and has played for the Dutch capital side since the graduated from the youth academy in 2017.



He made 33 appearances in the Eredivisie last year and managed 3 goals and 3 assists from centre back.





