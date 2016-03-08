Ajax Champions League hero offered to and rejected by two Serie A clubs
24 May at 20:45Nicolas Tagliafico was an instrumental part of Ajax's strong performances in this season's UEFA Champions League; the Argentine full-back earning the interest of the likes of Arsenal with his excellent play.
However, Tagliafico's agent, Ricardo Schlieper, has revealed an interesting backstory to Tagliafico - telling Radio CRC that the Argentine was offered to two Serie A clubs in the past: Bologna and Parma.
"Giovanni Branchini and I often worked in Serie A, I tried to propose Tagliafico to Bologna and Parma some time ago, but nothing came of it. Inter and Napoli have never put forward for my client, for the future I do not exclude an experience of this kind. Obviously, for any Argentine player, Napoli is very sympathetic, thanks to Diego Armando Maradona, but the reality of the market is that Napoli does not want him."
