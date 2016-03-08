Ajax, de Ligt: 'Barcelona? There is nothing to announce'
17 April at 14:00With a smile, De Ligt dismissed the rumours which suggest a move to Barcelona is as good as done for the young defender. In a video that appeared in the Netherlands - and reported by GazzettaTV - the defender talks about his future.
"There are rumours that Umtiti will go to Juventus and you will go to Barcelona. When will you announce the transfer to Barcelona?", the reporter asked, to which de Ligt replied: "Announce? There is nothing to announce. I haven't signed anything. We are in the Champions League semi-finals and we are first in the league. There is already enough to think about".
Yesterday, he was the hero for Ajax, scoring the decisive goal which saw them knock out the Juventus. The latter are one of the many teams interested in de Ligt's services, though the defender certainly seems to have his thoughts in the right place, not thinking about the rumours too much.
