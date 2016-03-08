Ajax director Overmars insists they do not need to sell

Marc Overmars, sporting director of Ajax, talked about the future of Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt, to As.



"He can play anywhere, he can easily play in one of the six best teams in the world. He has strength, mindset and heart ... If I worked somewhere else, I would do anything to take it to get him. We do not need to sell it, we do not need money, but I know it will go to the top club. "



"Selling the best? We do not want to, but we have no choice, my job is to form a top team, but we cannot keep the players like Real or Barcelona, who can afford to keep Cillessen on the bench for four years".



The 19 year old has 13 caps already for the Netherlands.



(As)