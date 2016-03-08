Ajax duo to uphold Ramadan fast despite Tottenham clash

Ajax stars Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui have informed the club that they will keep their fasts before the side's Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Tottenham Hotspur.



Ajax won the first leg one nil thanks to a Donny van de Beek goal in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.



Reports now say that will Ramadan now right on us, Ziyech and Mazraoui have informed Ajax that they will uphold their fast- meaning that they will neither eat nor drink anything four days before the game against Spurs.



The two players were involved in Ajax's first leg game against the London giants and even played for the club in their 4-1 win over Willem II in the final of the Dutch Cup on Sunday.



