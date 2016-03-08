Watch: Ajax fans mock Ronaldo after free-kick fail

- #CristianoRonaldo takes the last free kick of the first half



- Hits the wall



-#Ajax fans shout ' SIUUUUU'#JuveAjax #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/UsmHKqWrrd — Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) 16 avril 2019

Juventus are currently playing against Ajax in the UCL as the game is tied up at 1-1 (let's not forget that the first leg also finished 1-1). Cristiano Ronaldo opened the score in the 28th minute of play but Van De Beek equalized moments later. There is a lot of tension in this game as the VAR had to be used twice. Ajax fans certainly wanted to be heard as they mocked Cristiano Ronaldo after his free-kick fail. You can view a video on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.