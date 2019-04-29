Ajax have nothing to lose; Tottenham must fear them

This evening, Tottenham will host Ajax at their new stadium, looking to get off to a good start in the first of two legs in the Champions League semi-final. Of course, the game will require tremendous focus from both sides, and Ajax have decided to go down a different route when it comes to preparation.



In fact, this became evident before the second leg against Juventus in Turin, which Ajax won by two goals to one. Tadic, van de Beek and another player left the hotel in the morning to explore the city, while also enjoying a cup of coffee in the city centre. Something that rarely happens in big teams.



ln recent years, it has only happened once in Turin, as Pochettino did the same last year before Tottenham's clash with Juventus. Not strange, considering most teams want their players to only focus on the clash on gamedays, though it paid off for Ajax.



This, along with yet another example from yesterday's training, proves that Ajax really have nothing to lose, enjoying the moment as it is. The players met with their families and friends after the session yesterday, another thing that rarely happens on the scene.



Not many expected them to come this far in the competition, and thus the pressure is on Tottenham to advance, while Ajax can continue to enjoy playing really good football.